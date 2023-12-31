Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo V23 5 features two dual-tone LEDs with adjustable color temperature for evening lighting, a 50 MP main camera (with autofocus), and an 8 MP super wide-angle (105°) camera on the front.

The rear camera’s primary module contains a 64 MP sensor, while the ultra-wide module has an 8 MP sensor. A 2 MP macro camera is also included. The phone supports HDR10+ and Hi-Res Audio, and it has a 6.44′′ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz (but no 3.5 mm connector).

The Vivo V23 5G runs Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 12) and has 4 GB of virtual RAM, as well as a Dimensity 920 with 12 GB of RAM.

The phone’s thin 7.55 mm aluminum alloy body and Schott Xensation Up glass display serve as safeguards. Furthermore, the rear is made of glass (Fluoritte AG glass), which changes color when exposed to sunlight.

The phone’s 4,200 mAh battery, which supports 44W rapid charging, is the final component. It received a good endurance rating in our tests and charged completely in just over an hour.

Advertisement

Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V23 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 92,999.

V23 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+ MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP , f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min ( advertised ) Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.” Advertisement