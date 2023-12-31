Vivo V23 Pro Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo V23 5 features two dual-tone LEDs with adjustable color temperature for evening lighting, a 50 MP main camera (with autofocus), and an 8 MP super wide-angle (105°) camera on the front.
The rear camera’s primary module contains a 64 MP sensor, while the ultra-wide module has an 8 MP sensor. A 2 MP macro camera is also included. The phone supports HDR10+ and Hi-Res Audio, and it has a 6.44′′ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90 Hz (but no 3.5 mm connector).
The Vivo V23 5G runs Funtouch OS 12 (based on Android 12) and has 4 GB of virtual RAM, as well as a Dimensity 920 with 12 GB of RAM.
The phone’s thin 7.55 mm aluminum alloy body and Schott Xensation Up glass display serve as safeguards. Furthermore, the rear is made of glass (Fluoritte AG glass), which changes color when exposed to sunlight.
The phone’s 4,200 mAh battery, which supports 44W rapid charging, is the final component. It received a good endurance rating in our tests and charged completely in just over an hour.
Vivo V23 5G Price in Pakistan
The Vivo V23 5G expected price in Pakistan is ₨ 92,999.
V23 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|159.5 x 73.3 x 7.4 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sunshine Gold, Stardust Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|Dual 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 8 MP, f/2.3, (ultrawide), Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Color changing back panel when exposed to sunlight, Glass front (Schott Xensation α), Glass back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4300 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W, 1-63% in 30 min (advertised)
