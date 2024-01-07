Ingenious Engineer Creates Real-life Spider-Man Web Shooters

JT replicates Spider-Man’s web shooters on Built IRL, navigating real-world limits.

In a remarkable feat of engineering, JT, a skilled engineer and the creator behind the YouTube channel Built IRL, has successfully recreated Spider-Man’s iconic web shooters. Building on their prior success in replicating superhero gadgets, JT has spent years perfecting the technology that grants superheroes their extraordinary abilities.

Previously, JT tackled Batman’s grappling gun, achieving a satisfying level of accuracy in replicating the Caped Crusader’s escape tool. Undeterred by the challenges posed by fictional technology, the engineer turned their attention to the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

After two years of dedicated effort, JT has transformed a handheld device into a prop straight out of a Marvel movie, allowing them to swing through the air just like the iconic web-slinger. However, real-world constraints mean that JT is still bound by the limits of physics, chemistry, and available materials.

While the web shooter doesn’t possess the seamless concealment of Spider-Man’s due to the absence of Pym particles, the device is a remarkable achievement. It requires manual reloading and re-pressurizing with air after each use. Unlike the comic book counterpart, JT’s web shooter doesn’t allow for continuous blasts of webbing.

The mysterious composition of Spider-Man’s web fluid remains unsolved by real-world chemists. Undeterred, JT miniaturized a hookchain previously created for a Batman-inspired project. This chain, composed of a strong but thin rope material with small metal hooks, serves as a practical substitute for Spider-Man’s webbing.

In testing, the hookchain proved more than capable of supporting JT’s weight, and the web shooter successfully propelled it a considerable distance. However, JT wisely refrains from attempting daring skyscraper swings, recognizing the absence of Peter Parker’s superhuman strength and wall-crawling abilities.

JT’s incredible achievement serves as a testament to the ingenuity of real-world engineers pushing the boundaries of what is possible, bringing a touch of superhero magic to life, even within the constraints of our universe.

