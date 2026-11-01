Alex Consani's jaw-dropping Mona Lisa transformation leaves fans speechless

The costume also arrives during a remarkable period in Consani's modeling career.

Alex Consani turns an iconic masterpiece into a Halloween sensation, while Savannah Guthrie brings Rachel Green back to life in a nostalgic Friends-inspired look.





Halloween 2026 took an unexpected artistic turn as supermodel Alex Consani transformed herself into one of the world's most recognizable paintings, the Mona Lisa, sparking excitement across social media.





The model caught fans' attention with an imaginative costume that recreated Leonardo da Vinci's legendary masterpiece, complete with a canvas-style frame surrounding her face and a pair of folded hands that brought the iconic portrait to life.





Consani's unconventional Halloween appearance quickly stood out among this year's celebrity costumes, blending fashion, art, and humor in one creative ensemble. Her decision to recreate the centuries-old painting added a playful twist to the Halloween celebrations, leaving fans talking about her imaginative approach.

The costume also comes during a remarkable period in Consani's modeling career. The supermodel recently returned to the Victoria's Secret runway for the third consecutive year, following her debut at the celebrated fashion show in 2024.





Her journey in the fashion industry began at just 12 years old. Since then, Consani has achieved several milestones, including becoming the first transgender model to win Model of the Year at the Fashion Awards, marking a significant moment in fashion history.





However, modeling is not the only industry where Consani is making her mark. She has also stepped into acting, portraying the witch Morwenna in Season 13 of the American horror series 'American Horror Story'. Beyond television, she has appeared in music videos for popular artists, including Charli XCX and Doja Cat, further expanding her presence in the entertainment industry.

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Meanwhile, Consani was not the only celebrity making headlines with a nostalgic Halloween transformation. Savannah Guthrie also revealed her 2026 costume, paying tribute to Rachel Green, the beloved character from the hit sitcom Friends.

To recreate the iconic look, Guthrie reportedly turned to the wig department at Saturday Night Live, known for its impressive transformations and Emmy-winning hairstyling team. Her tribute quickly attracted attention online, with social media users praising the anchor's nostalgic take on the much-loved television character.





From recreating one of the world's most famous paintings to bringing a beloved sitcom character back into the spotlight, this year's celebrity Halloween costumes delivered a memorable mix of creativity, nostalgia, and entertainment.





Consani's Mona Lisa-inspired transformation, in particular, proved that sometimes the most unexpected ideas make the biggest impression.