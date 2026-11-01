Kylie Jenner dazzles in $350 black mini dress for 'After Dark' collection

Kylie Jenner completed the look with black pointed-toe heels.

Kylie Jenner is turning up the heat with a daring fashion statement, putting her latest KHY collection in the spotlight with a glamorous nighttime campaign.





The reality TV star and entrepreneur showcased the brand's new After Dark Winter 2026 collection in a striking black mini dress, embracing a sultry aesthetic inspired by Los Angeles after hours.

Jenner shared the campaign photographs on social media, introducing the collection with the caption, "KHY after dark is here. inspired by Los Angeles, after hours."

She also highlighted her standout outfit, identifying it as the Chateau Mini Dress with the words, "sunset at midnight in the Chateau Mini."





The eye-catching outfit features a fitted black silhouette, a straight neckline and long sleeves, with oversized faux-fur cuffs adding a dramatic finishing touch. Crafted from a wool-and-cashmere knit, the Chateau Mini Dress combines a sleek design with luxurious details.

According to KHY's website, the statement piece retails for $350. Jenner completed the look with black pointed-toe heels and wore her long, dark hair in voluminous waves, maintaining a sophisticated monochromatic style.





The campaign photographs capture her posing beneath neon lights and against the backdrop of Los Angeles nightlife, creating an atmosphere of effortless Hollywood glamour.

Photographed by Quentin de Briey, the campaign follows Jenner on a nighttime journey through Los Angeles, featuring a historic Hollywood Hills residence, a vintage car and the neon-lit Sunset Strip.





The visuals capture the city's after-hours energy while placing the collection's statement pieces front and center. This collection draws inspiration from Los Angeles nightlife, combining dramatic eveningwear with contemporary winter essentials.