Pakistan kicks off its space journey by sending first astronaut on November 25

Ahsan Iqbal announced that construction of an advanced technology and emerging sciences center at the University of Narowal.

NAROWAL: Pakistan will send its first astronaut into space on Nov. 25, 2026, with China’s support, Federal Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal announced, marking a significant step in the country’s space program.





Speaking at the closing ceremony of World Space Week in Narowal, Iqbal said cooperation with China would help Pakistan advance its space research capabilities. He also announced the country’s goal of achieving a moon landing by 2035.

According to Reuters, Pakistani pilots Zeeshan Ali and Khurram Daud have trained at the China Astronaut Research and Training Center in Beijing. One of them is expected to become the first Pakistani and the first foreign astronaut to travel aboard China’s Tiangong space station.





The selected astronaut will conduct Pakistani scientific experiments during an approximately one-week mission.





Iqbal emphasized the importance of satellite technology for national security and scientific development, warning that Pakistan risked falling behind without greater investment in research.





He also announced that construction of an advanced technology and emerging sciences center at the University of Narowal would begin this year. Resources have also been arranged to establish what he described as Pakistan’s first space museum at the university.





The minister praised the University of Narowal for securing first place at the Islamabad Science Festival. Pakistan and China are also collaborating on a Pakistani-built lunar rover expected to join China’s Chang’e 8 lunar mission around 2028.