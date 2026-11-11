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CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan CDF Asim Munir attends 46th Pakistan Army Rifle Association closing ceremony 'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales King Charles, William and Kate maintain distance from Harry, Meghan Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi turn New York streets into a romantic date spot Gold prices fall by Rs3400 per tola in Pakistan Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3 Gunmen kill 10 police officers in deadly ambush in Pakistan’s Kohat district Humanoid robot sparks global buzz with historic Antarctic marathon debut Pakistan’s textile industry urged to embrace green technology and digital growth Afghan terror suspect confesses to preparing suicide bomber, officials say Tech sector earnings rise 15 percent on export push Balochistan High Court sentences ex-lawmaker Achakzai to 10 years in 2017 hit-and-run case Pakistan seeks cheaper Qatari LNG, emergency winter supplies in high-level talks PSDP spending stuck at 10% of total allocation in four months Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

'The Legend of Zelda' remake sparks gaming frenzy with 5.2 million sales

Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed the impressive sales milestone in a press release.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
The record-breaking performance has sparked excitement across the gaming community

Nintendo's "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time" remake is taking the gaming world by storm, selling more than 5.2 million copies within its first four days after launching exclusively for the Nintendo Switch 2 on November 5, 2026, competing against other hard hitters such as Phantom Blade 0 and the upcoming GTA 6.


Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa confirmed the impressive sales milestone in a press release, describing the launch as the biggest four-day global sales debut for any Nintendo-published Nintendo Switch 2 game.


The record-breaking performance has sparked excitement across the gaming community, putting the classic adventure back in the spotlight as players celebrate its return with upgraded visuals and modern features.

The remake has also earned widespread praise from critics and fans, securing a 96 score on Metacritic. Reviewers have highlighted its enhanced graphics, engaging gameplay and refreshed soundtrack, while Nintendo has focused on preserving the original game's iconic experience.


Rather than completely changing the 1998 classic, developers have retained its original structure while introducing modern improvements, including a dedicated jump button, upgraded graphics and additional voiced cutscenes to attract a new generation of players.

Interestingly, the original version was released in 1998, remains one of the most highly rated video games in Metacritic history.


The remake arrived in both digital and physical editions, including a limited-edition release featuring textured gold-foil cover art.


Nintendo also introduced exclusive accessories and hardware, including a custom-designed Switch 2 console, Pro Controller, console cover and playable Ocarinas.


With its massive opening sales and strong critical reception, the legendary adventure is once again capturing the attention of gamers worldwide.



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