Adsense 970×250

Woman Gets Vaccine Jab Wearing Wedding Gown as Covid-19 ‘Cancelled’ Her Reception

Komal FatimaWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 11:31 am
Adsense 300×600
Woman Gets Vaccine Jab Wearing Wedding Gown as Covid-19 ‘Cancelled’ Her Reception
Adsense 300×250

A Woman from Baltimore, US has become a gossip topic as she got her vaccine jab and she was wearing a wedding gown.

Sarah Studley wore a polka-dot wedding gown to receive the vaccine as celebrations for her wedding dates were affected due to coronavirus.

University of Maryland Medical System shared some photos on Twitter. The woman can be seen getting the jab.

The post was shared with the caption, “Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site!”

“Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-canceled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated,” it adds.

The post has received several likes and Twitter users appreciated Sarah. One commented, “That is great! You rocked that dress!” while another user commented, “You looked lovely, and now you also have a cool story to tell your family.”

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
9 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
18 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
27 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
31 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...
1 hour ago
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman blessed with baby

According to a report published on Sunday, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin...
Champions League
1 hour ago
Real Madrid, Man City, Chelsea likely to be banned from Champions League

On Monday, UEFA executive committee member Jesper Moller said that clubs Real...

Recent News

Meesha Shafi Yoga Teacher
9 mins ago
Meesha Shafi Is Now A Yoga Teacher; Ready To Teach if schedule permits

Pakistan's singer Meesha Shafi, who had been under headlines after the harassment...
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan
18 mins ago
Banned TLP Workers have Caused Great Loss To People: Aitzaz Ahsan

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) central leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the...
National Assembly Passes Two Bills
27 mins ago
National Assembly Passes Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2020

The National Assembly (NA) has on Monday has passed two important bills...
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb
31 mins ago
Interior Minister Has Adopted The Tone Of Pharaonicism: Mufti Muneeb

Grand Mufti of Pakistan Mufti Muneeb-ur-Rehman says that the rulers should take...