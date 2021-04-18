Adsense 300×250

A Woman from Baltimore, US has become a gossip topic as she got her vaccine jab and she was wearing a wedding gown.

Sarah Studley wore a polka-dot wedding gown to receive the vaccine as celebrations for her wedding dates were affected due to coronavirus.

University of Maryland Medical System shared some photos on Twitter. The woman can be seen getting the jab.

The post was shared with the caption, “Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site!”

“Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-canceled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated,” it adds.

Here comes the bride…to get her vaccination at M&T Bank Stadium Mass Vaccination Site! Rather than let the beautiful gown for her pandemic-cancelled wedding reception just hang in her closet, Sarah Studley wore it to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/eeRJvITO51 — University of Maryland Medical System (@umms) April 12, 2021

The post has received several likes and Twitter users appreciated Sarah. One commented, “That is great! You rocked that dress!” while another user commented, “You looked lovely, and now you also have a cool story to tell your family.”