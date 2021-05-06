Double Click 970×250

Is Bill Gates On Dating App Now?

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 12:47 pm
World’s third-richest man Bill Gates, who recently announced his divorce with wife Melinda after 27 years of marriage, is reportedly on a dating application now.

According to reports, Bill Gates has joined the dating app Tinder right after his divorce and the young woman and girls couldn’t help but want to try their luck.

No official comment over this news has been received yet but the billionaire “can give an exclusive third dose” – his viral bio reads on Tinder.

Bill Gates, the founder of Microsoft and his wife, however, have decided to continue working together despite calling it quits after 27 years.

An official tweet by the billionaire announced the couple’s divorce which states: “After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage.”

“We no longer believe we can grow as a couple in this next phase of our lives,” he added in the statement.

Furthermore, the couple, who tied the knot in 1994, asked for privacy. They asked the court to not disclose details regarding their divorce, according to media reports.

Aged 65, Bill Gates founded Microsoft in 1975. His net worth stands at an estimated $130.5 billion and he has so far granted $35.8 billion worth of Microsoft stock to the couple’s foundation.

Last year, Gates announced to resign from Microsoft’s board to focus full-time on his work as the foundation’s co-chair.

Melinda Gates, 56, serves as the foundation’s co-chair and is the founder of Pivotal Ventures.

Moreover, launched in 2000, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest private philanthropic foundation in the United States and one of the biggest in the world.

The foundation provided $5.1 billion to grantees in 135 countries in 2019 and employs 1,602 people.

Earlier, the oldest daughter of billionaire tech mogul Bill Gates, Jennifer Gates had decided to get married to her Egyptian boyfriend Nayel Nassar.

Nayel Nassar is a professional equestrian who had represented Egypt during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

