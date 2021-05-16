Video: 10-year-old Palestinian girl made everyone cry

A 10-year-old Palestinian girl Nadeen Abdul Latif made everyone cry after her video went viral on social media.

“I want to do something for my people, but what can I do?” She asked. I’m just a 10-year-old girl. ”

Nadeen Abdul Latif said in the video that “when I watch all this, I keep crying.”

The girl said, “I ask myself, ‘Why do we deserve all this?’ My family says they just hate us, they don’t like us because we are Muslims, why do you treat Muslims like that?

Nadeen Abdul Latif said that you can see the children behind me, why do you kill them by attacking them with missiles? it’s not fair.

Watch:

It is worth noting that Israel maintained its murderous attacks on Sunday, bringing the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza to 170, with more than 30 children and scores of other women slain in the airstrikes.

A day earlier (Saturday), eleven members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli air attack on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.