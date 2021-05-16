Double Click 970×250

Video: 10-year-old Palestinian girl made everyone cry

Web DeskWeb Editor

16th May, 2021. 09:57 pm
Adsense 300×600
10-year-old Palestinian girl

A 10-year-old Palestinian girl Nadeen Abdul Latif made everyone cry after her video went viral on social media.

“I want to do something for my people, but what can I do?” She asked. I’m just a 10-year-old girl. ”

Nadeen Abdul Latif said in the video that “when I watch all this, I keep crying.”

The girl said, “I ask myself, ‘Why do we deserve all this?’ My family says they just hate us, they don’t like us because we are Muslims, why do you treat Muslims like that?

Nadeen Abdul Latif said that you can see the children behind me, why do you kill them by attacking them with missiles? it’s not fair.

Watch:

It is worth noting that Israel maintained its murderous attacks on Sunday, bringing the death toll of Palestinians in Gaza to 170, with more than 30 children and scores of other women slain in the airstrikes.

A day earlier (Saturday), eleven members of a single extended family were killed in an Israeli air attack on the western Gaza Strip, medics in the Palestinian enclave said.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Imran Khan receives call from Malaysian ex PM
2 mins ago
PM Khan Receives Telephone Call From Dr. Mahathir Mohamad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recieved a telephone call from former Malaysian...
Imran Khan
29 mins ago
PM to hold meeting of government & party members tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister's...
Cyclone Tauktae
54 mins ago
Cyclone Tauktae: Pakistan Meteorological Department issues 7th alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, U.S. Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State...
Hania Aamir Palestine
2 hours ago
Why Hania Aamir Feels Ashamed Of Herself?

Pakistani actress Hania Aamir on Sunday cried her heart out on Instagram...
Bella Hadid
2 hours ago
I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters: Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid, who has been extensively using her large following on Instagram...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Imran Khan receives call from Malaysian ex PM
2 mins ago
PM Khan Receives Telephone Call From Dr. Mahathir Mohamad

Prime Minister Imran Khan has recieved a telephone call from former Malaysian...
Imran Khan
29 mins ago
PM to hold meeting of government & party members tomorrow

Prime Minister Imran Khan will hold a meeting at the Prime Minister's...
Cyclone Tauktae
54 mins ago
Cyclone Tauktae: Pakistan Meteorological Department issues 7th alert

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Sunday has issued a seventh alert...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
1 hour ago
FM Qureshi, U.S. Secretary of State discuss bilateral relations

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke with U.S. Secretary of State...