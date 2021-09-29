Hareem Shah dancing video with Sundal Khattak goes viral on the internet

Raba NoorWeb Editor

29th Sep, 2021. 10:28 pm
Hareem Shah

Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire with her dancing videos. The controversial girl has shared a dancing video with her friend Sundal Khattak on social media.

Hareem is recently enjoying her holidays in Turkey with her friend Sundal Khattak.

Took to Instagram, Hareem shared a dancing video with her best friend Sundal Khattak.

She took her friendship into another level of togetherness as she shared videos of their bonding from Turkey.

Have a look:

Hreem also shared multiple videos while shopping and drinking sheesha with Sundal Khattak.

In another video, Miss Shah can be seen receiving her Covid-19 vaccine jab.

