Hareem Shah dancing video with Sundal Khattak goes viral on the internet

Share this post on

Controversial TikToker Hareem Shah has once again set the internet on fire with her dancing videos. The controversial girl has shared a dancing video with her friend Sundal Khattak on social media.

Hareem is recently enjoying her holidays in Turkey with her friend Sundal Khattak.

Took to Instagram, Hareem shared a dancing video with her best friend Sundal Khattak.

She took her friendship into another level of togetherness as she shared videos of their bonding from Turkey.

Have a look:

Hreem also shared multiple videos while shopping and drinking sheesha with Sundal Khattak.

In another video, Miss Shah can be seen receiving her Covid-19 vaccine jab.