Hina Khan went viral in a glamorous photo shoot wearing a yellow dress

Hina Khan, the famous actress of ‘Ye Rishta Kia Kehlata Hai’, is known for her great style and style. Along with the world of TV, she is also very popular on social media.

She captivates her fans with her wonderful dance videos. Some of her photos are currently going viral. Hina has done a glamorous photoshoot. In which she is wearing a beautiful yellow dress. These pictures of her have been well received by the fans.

Hina Khan shared a photo of her photoshoot on her Instagram account. In the photo, Hina is seen wearing a beautiful yellow long dress. Also, her hairstyle looks very different in the picture. Fans are admiring them by commenting on pictures like Beautiful, Beautiful and Beautiful. Hina’s photos have received 290,549 likes and 1,839 comments so far.

Hina Khan started her career with the 2009 TV serial ‘What is this relationship called’. At the same time, Hina Khan’s song ‘Barish Ban Jaana’ has been released recently. Which was well-liked on social media. Hina was earlier seen as a stormy senior in Bigg Boss 14 along with Siddharth Shukla and Gohar Khan. After which Hina Khan’s web series was also released this year. At the same time, she appeared in the role of Nageshwari in ‘Nagin 5’.