WATCH: Falak Shabir shares video of his & Sarah’s baby room, hints baby gender also

Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is gearing up for beautiful addition to her family with her husband Falak Shabbir as she is reportedly pregnant with her first child.

Recently, Falak Shabir shares a video of his and Sarah Khan’s baby’s room who will be arriving soon,

Sharing the video, Falak wrote, “Arriving soon INSHALLAH!” in the caption.

Take a look at the cute video:

In the video, Falak showcase a tiny baby closet that is full of baby clothes, there is also a little bed with pink pillows and a big teddy bear on it.

Sarah Khan fans are predicting that it seems like a baby girl is arriving soon.