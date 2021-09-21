WATCH: Falak Shabir shares video of his & Sarah’s baby room, hints baby gender also
Pakistani actress Sarah Khan is gearing up for beautiful addition to her family with her husband Falak Shabbir as she is reportedly pregnant with her first child.
Recently, Falak Shabir shares a video of his and Sarah Khan’s baby’s room who will be arriving soon,
Sharing the video, Falak wrote, “Arriving soon INSHALLAH!” in the caption.
Take a look at the cute video:
In the video, Falak showcase a tiny baby closet that is full of baby clothes, there is also a little bed with pink pillows and a big teddy bear on it.
Sarah Khan fans are predicting that it seems like a baby girl is arriving soon.
Read More
Billie Eilish looks breathtaking in new photos
Billie Eilish is an American singer. She is best known for her...
Ghana Ali looks gorgeous in a white dress, see photos
Ghana Ali is a well-known name in the drama industry, having entered...
WATCH: Deepika Padukone drops pictures from her badminton session
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone shares a series of pictures and videos from...
Waliya Najib looks gorgeous in her recent photoshoot
Waliya Najib is a young and beautiful Pakistani actress who starred in...
Adult film case: Raj Kundra walks out of jail with teary-eyes after bail
Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra was seen crying...