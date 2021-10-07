Minal Khan’s honeymoon outfit triggers meme fest among fans
Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai and also updated their fans from their romantic journey.
The couple has shared their loved-up pictures on social media which has gone viral and has triggered a meme fest among their fans and social media users turn up their pictures into funny memes.
Netizens came up with some alternate outfits for all the people offended by Minal’s dress.
Have a look:
My Tl right now 🥴
Pakistanio bss krdo ab..😂#MinalKhan pic.twitter.com/1bcnSWV4QT
— Ayeshayyy🇵🇰 (@Ayeshay_faisal) October 7, 2021
Now, do whatever you can 💞#MinalKhan pic.twitter.com/W9QEPecUvL
— TeaserSixer (@teasersixer) October 7, 2021
I really enjoyed this, just give the Perfect lesson love you guys😊👌👍 #MinalKhan pic.twitter.com/l9z8DCyWBe
— Mamoon Ilyas (@Khattak34541702) October 7, 2021
Read More
Rabi ul Awal moon sighted, Eid Milad un Nabi on Oct 19
ISLAMABAD: Eid Milad un Nabi will be observed on October 19 after...
Bride gets married at a hospital for her grandmother
While most couples plan extravagant weddings to make their big day memorable,...
Startled horse runs away with the groom as the crackers burst
Most north Indian weddings are incomplete without baaratis dancing their hearts out...
Have you ever seen gold ornament like insects?
Golden tortoise beetles are often found in morning glory, where they look...
A small island in Corsica made from oyster shells
To the east, near the British Virgin Islands, is a place called...