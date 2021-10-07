Minal Khan’s honeymoon outfit triggers meme fest among fans

Newlyweds Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai and also updated their fans from their romantic journey.

The couple has shared their loved-up pictures on social media which has gone viral and has triggered a meme fest among their fans and social media users turn up their pictures into funny memes.

Netizens came up with some alternate outfits for all the people offended by Minal’s dress.

Have a look: