Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s kissing video receive immense criticism
Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have arrived in the Maldives for their honeymoon. Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin took to their Instagram accounts and shared a sneak peek into their Maldives trip.
The honeymoon photos of Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have gone viral on social media. Despite the fact that they looked cute together, the couple received a lot of negative feedback from the audience. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet where Ahsan is spotted kissing his wife Minal.
The couple posed for some charming portraits, seeming as happy as ever, but netizens were clearly offended by their public display of loving each other. Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors slammed the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming their actions.
Have a look!
Read More
Horoscope Today, 2 October 2021: Check astrological predictions for Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio and others
Horoscope Today: Good or bad, be prepared for all the crucial events...
Komal Aziz adorably poses for sunny weather in her recent pictures, see photos
Komal Aziz is a fantastic and diverse Pakistani television actress who is best...
Mahi Baloch's latest bridal shoot increases her ethereal beauty, see photos
Mahi Baloch is the beautiful emerging talent of the Pakistani showbiz industry....
Husband surprising his wife with a rose wins the internet
A video of a guy surprising his wife with a rose while...
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor enjoying vacation at ₹91,000 Rajasthan's suite
Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor take off to Rajasthan for...