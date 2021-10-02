Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s kissing video receive immense criticism

Minal Khan and her husband Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have arrived in the Maldives for their honeymoon. Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin took to their Instagram accounts and shared a sneak peek into their Maldives trip.

The honeymoon photos of Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram have gone viral on social media. Despite the fact that they looked cute together, the couple received a lot of negative feedback from the audience. Recently, a video has surfaced on the internet where Ahsan is spotted kissing his wife Minal.

The couple posed for some charming portraits, seeming as happy as ever, but netizens were clearly offended by their public display of loving each other. Expressing their objections, keyboard warriors slammed the couple and directed demeaning remarks towards them whilst slamming their actions.

Have a look!