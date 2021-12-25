‘Spider-Man’ lizard goes viral on Twitter

Web Desk BOL News

25th Dec, 2021. 09:15 pm
Spider-Man lizard

‘Spider-Man’ lizard goes viral on Twitter

A picture of a Mwanza flat-headed rock agama lizard has gone viral due to its resemblance with the famous Marvel character Spider-Man.

 

The picture was posted on Twitter by an official of Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda and gained a lot of attention.

Susanta shared details of the reptile referring it to as “Spider-Man in real life”.

He said that the lizard has the same traits as Spider-Man as it climbs up “vertical walls”.

Reactions by netizens on the photo:

“After no way home, [a] lizard became Spider-Man,” a user commented referring to the newly released Spider-Man movie.

Another user shared a hilarious meme saying: “Another Spider-Man from multiverse.”

“Got the Spider Man’s fashion designer finally,” a netizen commented, followed by a laughing emoji.

 

