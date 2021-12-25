‘Spider-Man’ lizard goes viral on Twitter
A picture of a Mwanza flat-headed rock agama lizard has gone viral due to its resemblance with the famous Marvel character Spider-Man.
The picture was posted on Twitter by an official of Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda and gained a lot of attention.
Susanta shared details of the reptile referring it to as “Spider-Man in real life”.
He said that the lizard has the same traits as Spider-Man as it climbs up “vertical walls”.
Reactions by netizens on the photo:
“After no way home, [a] lizard became Spider-Man,” a user commented referring to the newly released Spider-Man movie.
Spider-Man in real life…
DYN that the Mwanza flat-headed rock agama, referred to sometimes as Spider-Man agama, climbs up vertical walls like the reel life spider man😊😊 pic.twitter.com/ydpZvFNUvY
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) December 21, 2021
Another user shared a hilarious meme saying: “Another Spider-Man from multiverse.”
“Got the Spider Man’s fashion designer finally,” a netizen commented, followed by a laughing emoji.
