Toddler drinks Coca-Cola, Her reaction has gone viral

A video of a young girl experiencing her first taste of Coca-Cola has gone popular on social media. The video has received over 412k views.

The youngster appears to have accompanied her parents to a McDonald’s, where she was handed her first glass of Coca-Cola. She was surprised when she took a sip from the glass using a straw. She was taken aback by the fizziness of the drink and took the time to consider the flavour. She smiles and returns for another sip, indicating that she enjoyed the drink.

The video caption states, “Little girl tries Coke for the first time.. (sic),”

You may see the video here:

Little girl tries Coke for the first time.. pic.twitter.com/FFbB6m16O4 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 19, 2021

While some people thought the video was adorable, others pointed out that Coca-Cola is not a drink that should be offered to a youngster.

Comments can be found here:

Little girl shouldn’t be trying Coke. — Sandy @🏡 booster vaxxed & masked Gottstein (@SaveRDemocrazy) December 19, 2021

It’s not even a real Coke. Cokes at McDonald’s are watered down. Wait till she tastes one from a glass bottle! — Joan Lester (@joanlester70) December 19, 2021

It's sugared poison. Drinking it is one of the worst things you can do to your body. — Richard Hourula (@RichardHourula) December 19, 2021

Is the right reaction. Horrible stuff. — Katharina Kubrick.🇬🇧🇪🇺🇩🇪 (@KCKubrick) December 19, 2021