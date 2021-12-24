Toddler drinks Coca-Cola, Her reaction has gone viral

Web Desk BOL News

24th Dec, 2021. 08:54 pm
Coca-Cola

Image: News18

A video of a young girl experiencing her first taste of Coca-Cola has gone popular on social media. The video has received over 412k views.

The youngster appears to have accompanied her parents to a McDonald’s, where she was handed her first glass of Coca-Cola. She was surprised when she took a sip from the glass using a straw. She was taken aback by the fizziness of the drink and took the time to consider the flavour. She smiles and returns for another sip, indicating that she enjoyed the drink.

The video caption states, “Little girl tries Coke for the first time.. (sic),”

You may see the video here:

While some people thought the video was adorable, others pointed out that Coca-Cola is not a drink that should be offered to a youngster.

Comments can be found here:

Read More

2 hours ago
Adorable video: A husband Teaches his Wife How to use Chopsticks

An adorable video of an Indian couple out on a romantic date...
5 hours ago
Hilarious react by Bride, Groom dance on the Cutiepie song

In the wedding reception, a groom was spotted dancing with several men...
2 days ago
The Oscar Academy unveiled its annual shortlist before the formal nominations

The Oscars generate a fevered level of interest and anticipation. Hundreds of...
4 days ago
All the cream makeup you need this season!

It’s quick, easy and effortless! Juice up your dry winter skin with...
1 week ago
Watch a video of an elephant, pretends to eat woman’s hat goes viral

In this clip, an elephant snatches the hat of a woman standing...
1 week ago
Mountain lion stare at tiny puppy goes viral

A woman in Colorado captured the moment a mountain lion approached her...