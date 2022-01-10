Freak Accident: 7 people die due to cliff collapses in Brazil

When a cliff wall collapsed on boats carrying visitors to a lake in Brazil, in this accident seven people have died and several others were injured.

The video which is gone viral on social media shows that the big rock crashed down onto Furnas Lake, with visitors pleading for help.

On Saturday, the incident happened in Capitolio, Minas Gerais.

Brazilian Navy members, Rescue team and dive squad are arrived at the scene to send people to a safe location.

here is the link to the video:

A Big block of rock from one of the canyons of Capitólio, in Minas Gerais, Brazil, broke free and hit at least two speedboats that were moored in Lake Furnas. Firefighters from Minas Gerais were called to the region. Pray 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/NEbRPt6cOT — Kennia Wiswesser 🇺🇸🇧🇷 (@KWiswesser) January 8, 2022

Seven individuals died, and three are still missing, according to Brazilian authorities.

Another 32 people were hurt, with nine of them needing to be sent to the hospital for treatment. One of the injured has been described as being in critical condition.

Furnas Lake, about 420 kilometres (260 miles) north of Sao Paulo, was created in 1958 to accommodate the construction of a hydropower project.