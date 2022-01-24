WATCH VIDEO: McDonald’s Security Guard PUNCHES Female Customer in the Face

A security guy in McDonald’s punched a woman in the face and dragged her across the floor.

The client collapsed after being struck by a man in a high-vis jacket at one of the chain’s cafes on Blake Street in York at approximately 6.30pm on Saturday, according to witnesses.

Footage of the altercation shows the security guard telling the woman, ‘off you go,’ and pointing to the exit, before saying,’see you later,’ and hurling her across the floor.

The consumer kicks the guard, but is subsequently hauled out of the building while witnesses either ignore or laugh at the situation.

One bystander can be heard remarking, ‘She just got smashed,’ while another inquires, ‘Is she out cold?’

The security guard, who works for a different company, has been relieved of duty, and the fast food corporation is looking into the event.

‘We have a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to violence or abuse of any type,’ a McDonald’s spokeswoman told MailOnline.

‘The worker in question works for an outside security business and will not be on duty at any of our restaurants while we conduct a thorough investigation into this occurrence,’ said the company.

A lady in her thirties was arrested on suspicion of assault, and North Yorkshire Police are now seeking witnesses and information.

According to authorities, the woman was interviewed in connection with the offence and has since been released pending further investigation.

A man in his twenties is reportedly showing up at a police station today ‘as a voluntary attendance in reference to the same incident.’

‘Police are aware of video footage that is circulating from the time of the incident,’ officers stated in a statement.