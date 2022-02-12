Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 02:19 am
PHOTOS: Lexus Unveils Electrified Sport, a 700-kilometer-range supercar

Lexus

Lexus has released new images of the Electrified Sport, an upcoming LFA-inspired, all-electric supercar that is one of the seven electric cars (EVs) it announced last December.

While giving a better look at its EV car and SUV prototypes, the business did not provide much technical information other than what was already known — that the commercial version will have a range of 700 km and will accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in the low two-second range.

It is unclear when the finished device will be released or whether it would have solid-state batteries, a technology that Toyota is already working on.

Electrified Sport’s Design

Meanwhile, supercar fans can only admire the Electrified Sport’s unique look. It’s a low-slung two-door coupe, similar to the LFA, but with a more GR Supra-like profile and a more pronounced cab rear.

A ferocious front end with the brand’s signature arrow-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) bisects the two-element headlights positioned within what appear to be air vents on the sides of the bumper. Further down, a prominent splitter and enormous air ducts can be seen, the latter of which appears to work with the vents on the bonnet, which also have quick releases.

The cockpit has a double bubble top and a distinctive line connecting the air exits rearward of the front wheels to small inlets above the curving body’s rear haunches. More aero ingenuity may be found beneath some extremely high doors, with air tubes running to strips in front of the rear wheels.

Rearward, the outstanding wheel arches and decklid frame the virtually teardrop-shaped cabin, contributing to the artistic flair. Quick releases can also be seen at the vents above the Lexus lettering, which is joined by taillights with a sophisticated light signature that matches the bonnet. The front is also mirrored by two large air ducts and a trailing diffuser piece.

 

 

