Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 01:56 am
The Coast Guard saves a shark attack victim in the Bahamas

shark attack

A fisherman attacked by a shark near the Bahamas was rescued by a US Coast Guard helicopter crew after his friends tied a tourniquet around his arm.

According to an agency news release, the crew from Air Station Miami removed the man off a fishing boat near Bimini on Monday afternoon and transported him to Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, where he was in stable condition.

The 51-year-old man’s coworkers aboard the Shear Water fishing boat called the Coast Guard around 12:50 p.m. Monday to report that he was leaking blood and that a tourniquet was wrapped around his arm.

“This was the best possible outcome to a truly terrifying situation,” said Sean Connett, command duty officer at Coast Guard District Seven. “This individual was fortunate a fellow crew member was able to render aid prior to the Coast Guard’s arrival which, allowed for a quick extraction from the vessel.”

