U.S. speed skater Casey Dawson won’t race due to COVID-19

After testing positive for COVID-19, Casey Dawson, a 21-year-old American speed skater, stated on Instagram that he will not participate in the Men’s 5000m competition at the Winter Olympics on Sunday.

Dawson stated that he recently tested positive three weeks ago and that he has since produced two negative tests. However, he was not cleared to go in time, and he alleges that this was due to regulatory revisions.

“I am saddened to announce that I will not be racing my individual races at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games,” Dawson wrote. “Everything was good until I received news that they now require four negative tests to even consider sending me over. Also the testing site I used was on the approved list, and that was also changed.

“I was lost and am still lost, but I know none of this is in my control. All I can do is continue to train and keep the dream insight for the team pursuit.”

He and another 21-year-old skater Ethan Cepuran were set to compete as the only Americans in the 5000m.

Dawson won the second and final position in the event at the US Trials by 0.13 seconds over Emery Lehman. On Sunday, Lehman will take Dawson’s position, according to an Instagram post.

The quarterfinals of the Men’s Team Pursuit will be held on February 13, followed by the semifinals and finals on February 15.

The sport requires three teammates to skate together, and the United States has rotated Dawson, Cepuran, Lehman, and Joey Mantia in the build-up to the Olympics.

“I am going to be stronger and more prepared than ever before, and with the team I have behind me, I know great things are to come,” Dawson said. “Thank you everyone for being there along this journey, and just know this is just one setback that can’t and won’t stop me.”