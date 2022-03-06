Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Mar, 2022. 03:03 pm
Woman plays the piano in Ukraine war-hit at the Lviv Train Station on ‘What A Wonderful World’

What A Wonderful World
In the now-viral-video, a woman plays the piano in the Ukraine war-hit at the Lviv Train Station to “What A Wonderful World‘. Netizens are sobbing after watching it.

Despair, wrath, and sadness. It’s mostly gloomy. That is how many people in Ukraine are currently experiencing it as they are forced to leave their childhood homes, and say farewell to neighbours with whom they connected over dinners and gatherings. While the situation in Ukraine remains terrible, a film from the war-hit country has gone viral.

A woman can be seen playing Loius Armstrong’s song in the viral video, as a lot of people stand behind her with their packed bags. Thousands of people are fleeing Ukraine, and more are waiting for trains to Poland at the Lviv railway station in western Ukraine.

Watch a viral video here:

After watching the clip, many individuals said it moved them to “tears,” while others said they were “sobbing.”

 

