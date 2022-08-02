Advertisement
  Alizeh Shah created Aishwarya Rai's inspired look with recent saree trend
Alizeh Shah created Aishwarya Rai’s inspired look with recent saree trend

Alizeh Shah created Aishwarya Rai’s inspired look with recent saree trend

Alizeh Shah created Aishwarya Rai’s inspired look with recent saree trend
  • Alizeh Shah, in the picture is sitting on the stairs with diyas.
  •  Ashwaria Rai, formerly Miss Beauty Queen and Miss World.
  • She is wearing a white saree and is holding a diya in her hand.
Alizeh Shah, a popular face in the Pakistani drama industry who looks sweet and innocent, posted a beautiful picture of herself on Instagram. In the picture, she is sitting on the stairs with diyas (lamps or candles) all around her. She is wearing a white saree and is holding a diya in her hand.

When we first look at this picture, we miss someone. Who do you think it is? Yes, Ashwaria Rai, formerly Miss Beauty Queen and Miss World, who is now known as Ashwaria Rai Bachan. Well! When we read the caption of this Instagram post, we see that Alize Shah was actually trying to copy. “Na Bujha hai, na Bujhe ga teri Chahat ka dia” was the post’s caption.

The picture was beautiful, but the caption gave it a different feel. As expected, a group of people started making fun of her for the caption and for trying to copy Ashwaria Rai. Comments were falling from the sky like hot balls. Alize Shah couldn’t do anything about it, so she had to turn off comments and then take off the caption.

