Arisha Razi Khan’s Take on Her Viral Nikkah Pictures

The young and talented actress Arisha Razi Khan, whose wedding photos recently went viral on social media, called out a Karachi-based photographer named “Studio86” for sharing her wedding pictures without her permission.

Recently, Arisha shared her thoughts on her popular Nikkah pictures on her official Instagram account. During a question-and-answer session on Instagram, a fan asked Arisha about a photographer who said they worked together but weren’t paid for the event. In response, Arisha said, “We both agreed that when we tell the public about this happy moment, you can post pictures that we’ve already approved.” All the videos and pictures that were taken before we gave our permission can’t be put online or shared without our permission.”

Arisha went on to say that the photographers couldn’t upload anything without their permission. Arisha said that the picture the photographer sent was an invoice, not a contract, when they were talking about how to pay. They paid for it, and even if it was a PR/collaboration thing, they don’t have the right to share or post pictures without permission.

