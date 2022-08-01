Advertisement
Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing revealing clothes

Articles
Ayesha Omar trolled for wearing revealing clothes

  • Ayesha Omar is a famous actress in Bollywood.
  • she knows how to cheer up her fans
  • She always looks great.
Ayesha Omar is a famous actress in Lollywood. She always looks great, and she knows how to cheer up her fans on a Wednesday with a beautiful set of photos.

The Bulblay star is undeniably a force to be reckoned with because of how well she acts, how beautiful she is, and how stylishly she dresses.

This time, the actress went on Instagram and shared a new video of herself dressed in a bold way. The video is being shared all over the internet.

 

On the work front, Ayesha Omar has been praised for her performance in the drama serial Habs also starring Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan.

