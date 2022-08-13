Advertisement
  Ayeza and Danish take a splash in the pool on their vacation
Ayeza and Danish take a splash in the pool on their vacation

Articles
Ayeza Khan enjoys Niagara Falls, video goes viral

  • Ayeza  enjoys family vacations in United States.
  • Danish Taimoor and Ayeza Khan appear to have a magnetic presence.
  • The duo is seen enjoying an extreme water slide in her most recent video taken in the USA.
Pakistani couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have taken a small vacation and shared adorable video from the trip on social media.

Ayeza Khan shared a video on instagram where she have gathered some pictures of her family in the pool and with her post, she wrote, “🔆🌊Summer time🌊🔆.” Even Danish can be seen taking a dive.

He also gave a glimpse of the luxurious place they are staying at.

Take a look.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

Ayeza Khan beats the summer heat in  as she holidays with her family.

Earlier, duo is seen enjoying an extreme water slide in her most recent film taken in the USA. Ayeza Khan just uploaded a video of herself in the water.

The couple is undoubtedly having a great time, and we can’t help but fall in love with them. The two are spending quality time with their children, Hoorain and Rayan. This family is a true traveling enthusiast, and they enjoy visiting new locations and learning about interesting cultures.

