Ayeza and Danish take a splash in the pool on their vacation

Ayeza enjoys family vacations in United States.

Pakistani couple Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor have taken a small vacation and shared adorable video from the trip on social media.

Ayeza Khan shared a video on instagram where she have gathered some pictures of her family in the pool and with her post, she wrote, “🔆🌊Summer time🌊🔆.” Even Danish can be seen taking a dive.

He also gave a glimpse of the luxurious place they are staying at.

Take a look.

The couple is undoubtedly having a great time, and we can’t help but fall in love with them. The two are spending quality time with their children, Hoorain and Rayan. This family is a true traveling enthusiast, and they enjoy visiting new locations and learning about interesting cultures.

