Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Durefishan saleem making entertainment video for fans goes viral

Durefishan saleem making entertainment video for fans goes viral

Articles
Advertisement
Durefishan saleem making entertainment video for fans goes viral

Durefishan saleem making entertainment video for fans goes viral

Advertisement

Karachi: The video of Durefishan saleem, a well-known actress of the Pakistani drama industry, showing magic has gone viral.

A video of actress Durefishan saleem, who played the role of a girl named Mehek in the drama ‘Kisi Teri Khud Bhogi’, is going viral on various social media platforms. In the viral video.

The actress can be seen performing magic and balancing a balloon on her head. The video of the actress has been watched by thousands of fans and are appreciating her video.

Watch Here;

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement

A post shared by durefishans (@durefishans_world)

Earlier, Durefishan received a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

Also Read

Durefishan Saleem gets brutually trolled for her fake urdu accent
Durefishan Saleem gets brutually trolled for her fake urdu accent

Dur-e-Fishan is very pretty because she has perfect skin. she was targeted...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Trending News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story