Durefishan saleem making entertainment video for fans goes viral

Karachi: The video of Durefishan saleem, a well-known actress of the Pakistani drama industry, showing magic has gone viral.

A video of actress Durefishan saleem, who played the role of a girl named Mehek in the drama ‘Kisi Teri Khud Bhogi’, is going viral on various social media platforms. In the viral video.

The actress can be seen performing magic and balancing a balloon on her head. The video of the actress has been watched by thousands of fans and are appreciating her video.

Watch Here;

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by durefishans (@durefishans_world)

Earlier, Durefishan received a lot of love from her fans and fellow artists for her hard work. She is one of those actresses who has always received positive feedback from the audience.

Also Read Durefishan Saleem gets brutually trolled for her fake urdu accent Dur-e-Fishan is very pretty because she has perfect skin. she was targeted...