Family gives dog-losing man the best gift; watch viral

A man’s family gave him the best gift after he lost his beloved pet dog. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a blindfolded man waiting for his gift to be shown. He had just lost his pet dog a few days before, and he was still getting over it when his family decided to give him a surprise that would make him feel better.

As a surprise, his family got him another dog. This man couldn’t be happier. When we lose a pet, it’s like losing a part of ourselves, because we spend so much time with them. But maybe this gift helped him feel better. His family got him a puppy, and when the blindfold came off, he started crying. His family tried to make him feel better, and the man hugged the dog.

“This man was grieving the loss of his dog when his family brought unconditional love back into his life,” the text under the video says.

This man was grieving the loss of his dog, when his family brought unconditional love back into his life 🐶🥲🥰 pic.twitter.com/wL3fHPmfKS — Jess 🌻 (@its_jessi_grace) August 24, 2022

There were many responses to the video. “Don’t get me another dog, especially from a breeder, when my dog dies. “I’d rather take in a stray after I’ve had time to get over the loss of my lifelong friend,” one user wrote.

“When I lost my Black Lab Christmas, who died of anaemia, I felt exactly like this man. My late father, my mother, and my girlfriend went and got me another Black Lab, and he has helped me a lot,” wrote another user.

