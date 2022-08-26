Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Family gives dog-losing man the best gift; watch viral

Family gives dog-losing man the best gift; watch viral

Articles
Advertisement
Family gives dog-losing man the best gift; watch viral

Family gives dog-losing man the best gift; watch viral

Advertisement
  • A man lost his pet dog a few days before.
  • His family decided to give him a surprise that would make him feel better.
  • They got him a puppy, and when the blindfold came off, he started crying.
Advertisement

A man’s family gave him the best gift after he lost his beloved pet dog. A video that has gone viral on social media shows a blindfolded man waiting for his gift to be shown. He had just lost his pet dog a few days before, and he was still getting over it when his family decided to give him a surprise that would make him feel better.

As a surprise, his family got him another dog. This man couldn’t be happier. When we lose a pet, it’s like losing a part of ourselves, because we spend so much time with them. But maybe this gift helped him feel better. His family got him a puppy, and when the blindfold came off, he started crying. His family tried to make him feel better, and the man hugged the dog.

“This man was grieving the loss of his dog when his family brought unconditional love back into his life,” the text under the video says.

Advertisement

There were many responses to the video. “Don’t get me another dog, especially from a breeder, when my dog dies. “I’d rather take in a stray after I’ve had time to get over the loss of my lifelong friend,” one user wrote.

“When I lost my Black Lab Christmas, who died of anaemia, I felt exactly like this man. My late father, my mother, and my girlfriend went and got me another Black Lab, and he has helped me a lot,” wrote another user.

Also Read

Sweet moments between grandma & Golden Retriever went viral; watch
Sweet moments between grandma & Golden Retriever went viral; watch

The video has been watched more than 4.2 million times. The "Grandma...

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story