Hadiqa Kiani’s Vaseela campaign to help people affected

This year, the monsoon rains have caused more damage than they have helped, and Balochistan is one of the places that has been hit the hardest. Hadiqa Kiani is trying to help as many people as possible who have been hurt by the floods through her Vaseela campaign, but she needs your help.

On Tuesday, the singer of “Boohey Barian” asked her Instagram followers to pitch in and help. “I’m asking the people of Pakistan to help our Baloch people, who don’t have a place to live and are going through the hardest time of their lives. “Together, we can deal with it and help in these terrible times,” she wrote in the caption of a video of her at work.

The actor from Pinjra wrote an update in which he thanked a donor for the boxes of medical supplies they sent. Again, she turned to the crowd and told them that every little bit helps, “It my request to you all, step forward and help the people affected by Balochistan floods. All the details are available on my digital media as to how you can help.”

She also posted the list of must-have items on Vaseela’s Instagram page. “Right now, we’re taking donations in Lahore, but as soon as this week, there will be places to drop off donations in Karachi. Please bring things to help if you can,” she wrote.

We don’t know how bad the damage is, but PDMA Balochistan says that the floods have ruined over 26,000 homes and killed about 225 people. They have also flooded several villages. In addition to giving to Vaseela, here are seven other organisations you can help by sending money to.

