Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  News
  Trending
Hira Mani shares an adorable bond with her younger brother

Articles
  • Hira Mani is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz industry.
  • Hira Mani have amazing bond with her family.
  • she is teasing her brother and shares an special bond.
Pakistani actress Hira Mani has shared adorable bond with her younger brother before leaving for concert. In the video, she can be seen teasing her brother and her kids spending some family time full of love. Dressed in white shirt and trouser, she looks gorgeous in no-makeup look.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I am going to Miss them.”

Take a Look!

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hira Mani (@hiramaniofficial)

Humorous Comments From Fans On Hira Mani’s Interesting Post;

Hira Mani

Earlier, the actress visited a skincare treatment clinic where she tried “vampire jelly mask” on her face. She also shared a post-facial treatment photo in which she looks fresh and glowing.

Also Read

Hira Mani uses vampire face mask for a glowy and radiant skin during summer season
Hira Mani uses vampire face mask for a glowy and radiant skin during summer season

Hira Mani is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz...

