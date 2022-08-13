Hira Mani shares an adorable bond with her younger brother

Hira Mani is one of the most popular actresses in the showbiz industry.

Hira Mani have amazing bond with her family.

she is teasing her brother and shares an special bond.

Pakistani actress Hira Mani has shared adorable bond with her younger brother before leaving for concert. In the video, she can be seen teasing her brother and her kids spending some family time full of love. Dressed in white shirt and trouser, she looks gorgeous in no-makeup look.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “I am going to Miss them.”

Take a Look!

Humorous Comments From Fans On Hira Mani’s Interesting Post;

Earlier, the actress visited a skincare treatment clinic where she tried “vampire jelly mask” on her face. She also shared a post-facial treatment photo in which she looks fresh and glowing.

