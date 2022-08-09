Advertisement
Look: Firefighters rescue horse stuck in Denton County mud

Firefighters rescue horse stuck in Denton County mud – Facebook

  • A horse fell and got stuck on its side in thick mud.
  • Firefighters dug under the horse to get ropes around the animal.
  • A firefighter got stuck in mud up to his waist and hurt his knee.
In Texas, firefighters rescued a horse that fell and got stuck on its side in thick mud.

Denton County Emergency Services said that when a horse was found stuck in the mud in Copper Canyon, teams from District 1 and the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department came to help.

Firefighters dug under the horse to get ropes around the animal, but a tractor was unable to lift the horse.

The rescue team utilised a winch to successfully hoist the horse to safety. A firefighter who was helping with the rescue got stuck in mud up to his waist and hurt his knee when he was pulled out.

Take a look:

He was evaluated and given the all-clear by medical personnel on the scene.

The horse, Bella,, was checked out by a vet who was there. To help the animal get better, it was given food, water, and fluids through an IV.

