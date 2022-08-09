Look: Firefighters rescue horse stuck in Denton County mud

A horse fell and got stuck on its side in thick mud.

In Texas, firefighters rescued a horse that fell and got stuck on its side in thick mud.

Denton County Emergency Services said that when a horse was found stuck in the mud in Copper Canyon, teams from District 1 and the Double Oak Volunteer Fire Department came to help.

Firefighters dug under the horse to get ropes around the animal, but a tractor was unable to lift the horse.

The rescue team utilised a winch to successfully hoist the horse to safety. A firefighter who was helping with the rescue got stuck in mud up to his waist and hurt his knee when he was pulled out.

He was evaluated and given the all-clear by medical personnel on the scene.

The horse, Bella,, was checked out by a vet who was there. To help the animal get better, it was given food, water, and fluids through an IV.

