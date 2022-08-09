Watch: Mother-daughter duo dancing to Pasoori has gone viral

Screengrabs from a video shared by Nivi & Ishanvi on Instagram

Pasoori, a song by Pakistani musicians Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, has gone viral online. If you routinely use social media, you’ve likely seen at least one post, including this song.

People are posting videos online that range from their own renditions to dancing along to the popular song.

“Our take on Pasoori. Something different from what we usually do. Loved this song, got many requests and were motivated to try this, “reads the caption that accompanies this dance video.

The caption tags Coke Studio and its creators with a heart emoji.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nivi & Ishanvi (@niviandishanvi)

The mother and daughter are known as Niveditha and Ishanvi Hegde, respectively.

Their page has over 1.9 lakh followers due to their talent and frequent dancing posts.

This viral video may motivate you to join them onstage.

On Instagram, one individual praised, “Her expressions! Your synchronisation.”

“Awesome, as always,” another user adds. A third response shares, “This is so nicely choreographed.”

