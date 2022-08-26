Man neglects infant in stroller to save dog; watch viral

Man walking his dog and baby in a stroller.

A second dog ran out of a house on the street.

The man let go of the stroller with his baby in it to save his dog.

This viral video proves you never know what you’ll find online. So, a video of a man pushing his baby in a stroller while walking his dog was posted on Reddit. But just a few seconds later, things got funny when another dog almost attacked his dog and the man let go of the stroller to save the dog. You did read that correctly.

A page on Reddit called Animals Being Jerks was the first place where the now-popular video was shared. A man can be seen walking his dog and baby in a stroller in the CCTV footage. A second dog ran out of a house on the street seconds later to attack. In order to save his dog, the man lets go of the stroller with his baby in it.

The man saw it right away and ran after it with his baby in the stroller. Another man ran over to help, too.

“My dog bolted out the front door and anarchy ensued,” reads the post’s caption.

“I like how quickly the guy in the green t-shirt takes off his sandals. It all happens in one smooth move, “someone wrote.

Another person said, “This is my biggest concern. My dog has a bad temper and would definitely start a fight. So, I saddly walk him at midnight.”

