Police catch escape cow after cattle truck flip over on Ohio highway

Most of the 32 cattle were found, but one cow ran from the scene.

Police lassoed the cow before it caused a “serious injury crash,” the sheriff’s office says.

The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Police in Ohio reported capturing a cow that attempted to escape after a cattle truck overturned on a highway ramp.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies and officers from the Columbus Police Department responded when the semi toppled on the ramp from eastbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 270 in Columbus at about 8:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Take a look:

COWBOY UP. A trailer hauling cattle crashed on 70 at 270 Tuesday evening and one cow saw his chance to make a run for it. Great job to deputies and @ColumbusPolice for lassoing the escapee and keeping him off the highway before the animal caused a serious injury crash. pic.twitter.com/VDDw2RcMLq — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) August 10, 2022

The driver was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and most of the 32 cattle the truck was hauling were found. However, police soon found that one of the cows had run away from the scene.

The sheriff’s office tweeted, “Great job to deputies and @ColumbusPolice for lassoing the escapee and keeping him off the highway before the animal caused a serious injury crash.”

