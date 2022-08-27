Qasim Ali Mureed reveals Mere Humsafar strongly relates

Qasim shared that he could understand the feelings of Hala’s character.

He could not meet them in last 2 years.

Mere Humsafar is a huge hit right now.

The drama Mere Humsafar is a huge hit right now. People all over the world are in love with Farhan Saeed as Hamza and Hania Aamir as Hala, and it’s all because of how well they work together on screen. This is all thanks to the drama’s director, Qasim Ali Mureed, who made them have a magical chemistry. Before he did Mere Humsafar, Qasim did Prem Gali and Neeli Zinda Hai, and both of those shows were great. Qasim Ali Mureed has been in the industry for a long time, and he has worked his way up to the top by playing many different roles behind the camera. Now, he is a film and drama director, and his first movie, Tich Button, is almost ready to come out.

Qasim was married to the model Fia Khan, and they were blessed with 2 daughters After that, they broke up, and both of them have moved on with their lives.

Qasim Ali Mureed is now married to Sadia Jabbar, a producer, and their wedding was a lot of fun. He has found the love of his life, and he always talks about her when he talks about his life or work.

Fia also married a Turkish businessman. She and her two daughters now live in Germany, and she was blessed with third daughter.

While talking about Hala in his recent interview with Fuchsia magazine, Qasim shared that he could understand the feelings of Hala’s character and her love for her father as his children live away from him and mostly they can talk via video calls which are not always enough. He hasn’t been able to see them in the last two years because he couldn’t leave the country. So, he could feel what Hala was going through.

