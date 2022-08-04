Sahiba Rambo USA trip will give you major travel goals

Advertisement
  • Sahiba Rambo travelling to USA.
  • Rambo also shared a family picture.
  • Sahiba looks pretty and young with a straight hairstyle.
Former actress Sahiba Rambo recently shares a picture travelling to USA  along with her husband and family, renowned actor Rambo also shared a family picture from Washington DC makes a round on internet.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sahiba Afzal (@sahiba_rambo)

Sahiba looks pretty and young with a straight hairstyle and western dress looks perfect on her. She kept on posting her trip’s pictures on her Instagram to share them with her fans.

In her instagram story she soaks up sun in a yellow outfit with her beautiful smile ad sunglasses and captioned the video “Afternoon in Virginia USA.”

Meanwhile Rambo is giving some major family goals by sharing a beautiful family pictures  from USA trip on instagram  have alook;

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Jan Rambo (@janrambo.official)

Zain Khan and Ahsan Khan sons of Sahiba and Rambo are also having quality time with their parents. Taking to their instagram they shared glimpse of  their trip from Washington DC wit their followers.

Ahsan Khan having cozy morning on the sea side in the capital city Washington.

Earlier, Zain Khan, has now come forward to support her mother. He said that she was merely talking about her choice, but she had received a lot of bad feedback on it, which surprised her as someone who had worked in show business for 20 years. He further stated that a single harsh remark can be enough to harm her mental health because her only flaw is her poor word choice.

