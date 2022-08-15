Advertisement
Edition: English
  Sarah and Falak twining in green to celebrate 75th Independence in Norway
Falak and Sarah Khan tied the knot in July 2020 in an intimate ceremony. The couple recently welcomed their first baby daughter Alyana Falak.

The most romantic couple of the industry Sarah Khan and Falak Shabbir recently spotted vacationing in Norway celebrating 75th Independence day of Pakistan.

 

Taking to their instagram Falak posted a picture with Sarah and captioned as “Pardes main des Happy Independence Day.” The duo shared some of their most lovely and adorable pictures wearing green.

Sarah and Falak are the talks of the town because of their PDA moments. The couple never shies away from showing their love and affection for each other in public. The Yaadan singer is making the bar high for all the husbands out there by his romantic gestures for his wife. They make the audiences swoon over their fondness.

