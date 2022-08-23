Tabish Hashmi faces criticism for copying Kapil Sharma’s show

Tabish Hashmi is one of those famous people in the showbiz world whose skills made them famous overnight. He has the ability to keep people interested in his show the whole time. This man’s sense of humour is different, and he definitely doesn’t need a script. His jokes are so natural and easy to understand.

He used humour to get across some serious facts about some people while making it seem like fun and entertainment. His YouTube show, called TBH, made him a huge star. This is the Pakistani content that people love and watch the most. Soon, the man went to the biggest entertainment channel and is now hosting a show called Hasna Mana Hai. As soon as the trailer came out, people on the internet started making fun of him for copying Kapil Sharma’s show’s stage and content.

Now he’s ready to say what he thinks about this, but he kept quiet about the truth when he talked to current pk. He thinks that his show was totally based on an old Geo TV show called Choraha. Choraha had the same set and other things, so it makes sense that Kapil Sharma copied our show.

He said that the only thing our local business is concerned with is marketing and advertising. This man is enough to turn a dull day into the best day of your life. Ok, guys, Tabish’s best performance ever has won us over. Here, we’re taking the look from his interview out of the picture.