Video of delivery worker has gone viral; Watch

Lady delivers her toddler to work.

Food blogger posted the video on his Instagram.

Video has been watched over a million times.

Advertisement

On Instagram, a video of a man who works as a delivery worker has gone viral. The video, which was posted by food blogger, shows the delivery person carrying a child by strapping it to her. The clip has been seen by so many people that the food delivery app has asked Panjwani in the comments section for the woman’s contact information.

The woman who brought Panjwani’s food can be seen in the Instagram video he took. When asked what she does for a living, she says that she carries her daughter with her while she gives birth. During her work hours, her young son also helps her.

“I felt so inspired seeing this. This Zomato delivery partner spends the whole day in the sun with two children. We should learn that if a person wants, he can also do anything,” read the caption.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Saurabh Panjwani (@foodclubbysaurabhpanjwani) Advertisement

The video has been watched over a million times and has gotten a lot of attention. The video was also answered by the company. They asked the woman for her contact information so they could help her get child care benefits.

“Please send us a private message with the order details so we can help the delivery partner,” Zomato said.

Also Read Video shows black hole sound, advancing space exploration; Watch Twitter account shared video that sounds like a black hole. Most of...