  News
  Trending
  viral video shows Golden Retriever playing with his toy while walking; watch
viral video shows Golden Retriever playing with his toy while walking; watch

viral video shows Golden Retriever playing with his toy while walking; watch

viral video shows Golden Retriever playing with his toy while walking; watch

viral video shows Golden Retriever playing with his toy while walking; watch

  • The video has been seen 2.3 million times.
  • The video was shared on Instagram.
  • It has also gotten a lot of feedback.
Monday is the first day of the work week for most people. Some people are excited to start a new week with lots of possibilities, but others have the “Monday blues.” And if you’re in the second group, here’s a video of a dog that might help you get rid of it. “His little wobble” is what was written next to the video of the dog walking with his stuffed toy. The video will make you feel happy and make you say “aww.”

The video was shared on Instagram by the page about the dog named Finley. It has 1.9 million loyal followers on Instagram who can’t wait to see cute content with him in it. The Golden Retriever dog is seen in the video walking with his biggest stuffed toy in his mouth. A piece of text added to the video says,  “When you take your largest stuffy fur a walk.”

 

The video has been seen 2.3 million times since it was posted on May 18. It has also gotten a lot of feedback.

“Oh! I think that’s a great idea, mate!” read a comment from a website about a Golden Retriever named Mohawk. On another page about dogs, someone wrote, “Good idea.” “We thought we were alone!” read another comment from a page about two dogs named Eddie and Charlie Bunbun.

“Remember, my dog Tilly had this dog stuffed animal from Ikea!” wrote someone. Another person wrote “lol” with a smiling face. “So my dachshund would take my dad’s racket for a walk,” a third said.

