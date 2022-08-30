Watch: Video of kitten going into its own house has gone viral

The video has had over 6.7 lakh views.

More than 33,000 people likes the video.

kitten did everything it could to make its friend happy.

The internet is rife with videos and photos of cute animals doing cute things, and viewers love it. On videos, people can be seen making nice homes for their pets. On the Internet, one of these kinds of videos shows a kitten going into its beautiful house.

The video, which posted on Twitter on Tuesday, starts with a kitten walking down a street. Then, out of the blue, the kitten walks into a small, cute pet house.

It looks like a human house because it has a door, two separate entrances, a balcony, three small windows, and a shaded roof.

Since it was shared, the video has gotten over 6.7 lakh views and more than 33,000 likes in just a few hours. Over 4,000 people have shared the tweet.

Some users can be seen guessing where the house is, while others can be seen commenting on the post with ideas for the house.

“Curtains,” wrote one user, while another said, “It’s Spain. I saw it when I was there not too long ago, but I don’t remember which city it was in. Villajoyosa or Valencia I guess.”

“His own little house on the street,” said a third user.

It’s cute to watch a kitten. People share their videos a lot on social media. A video of an unusual friendship between a kitten and a dog recently went viral on social media. On a bed, they were both sleeping, and the kitten did everything it could to make its friend happy.

That video was also posted on Twitter, and a user was given credit for it. After it was shared, it got about 2.1 million views and more than 77,000 likes.

