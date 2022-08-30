Watch viral: While the ship is moving, navy sailor cooks

A sailor in the Merchant Navy, posted the video.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to work on a merchant ship? Mariners who stay on board for months are faced with new challenges every day. But this Instagram video shows that these sailors in the Merchant Navy had a lot of fun on board. A sailor took the video, which shows another sailor cooking while the ship is moving and everything on board is free to move around.

A sailor in the Merchant Navy, posted the video on Instagram. It quickly went viral. At the beginning of the video, there is a piece of text and a location that help set the scene. “Free place to have fun on ship.” The video was posted by the user with the caption,”1 lakh + views. Part 2:The waves of the sea help me get back to me.”

In the ship’s kitchen, the video shows crates and a chair moving back and forth. Even the oven opens by itself because the merchant ship rocks back and forth. The sailor who is cooking food then tries to pull things toward himself like a superhero.

The video was posted on August 8, and more than 8 million people have watched it and 68,000 people have liked it. It also made a number of people post comments with laughing faces.

One of the users said, “You can actually make a scary video and put it on YouTube.” “You don’t have to run around while cooking to get things,” wrote someone else. A third person wrote, “So even if the ship is hunted, it will be hard to tell.” “Idhar chala Mai udhar chala,” said a user, referring to the words of a popular Hindi song from the movie Koi Mil Gaya.

