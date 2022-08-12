World Elephant Day encourages elephant protection

World Elephant Day is held every year on August 12 to help protect Asian and African elephants.

It was started by filmmaker Patricia Sims and Thailand’s Elephant Reintroduction Foundation.

The World Elephant Society was started as a public charity to support campaigns and events for World Elephant Day.

On August 12, 2012, the first World Elephant Day was held. It was started by Canadian filmmaker Sims and the Elephant Reintroduction Foundation, whose goal is to safely release elephants from captivity back into the wild.

The event is now held every year with the help of more than 100 organisations around the world that work to protect elephants.

In 2015, the World Elephant Society was started as a public charity to support campaigns and events for World Elephant Day. Sims is the president and head of the company.

As Sims said on the holiday’s website, “World Elephant Day is a rallying call for people to support organizations that are working to stop the illegal poaching and trade of elephant ivory and other wildlife products, protect wild elephant habitat, and provide sanctuaries and alternative habitats for domestic elephants to live freely.”

Baseball Fans Day, IBM PC Day, International Youth Day, Julienne Fries Day, Middle Child Day, National Kool Aid Day, National Sewing Machine Day, Shop Online for Groceries Day, Truck Driver Day, and Vinyl Record Day are also on Aug. 12, 2022.

