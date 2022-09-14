70 year old man scores basketball shot

Video of 70-year-old guy shooting a basketball from the street gone viral.

It was posted by athlete Luc A Menard on Instagram.

With over 19 million views, the video went insanely viral online.

There is an abundance of talent in the world, as we occasionally observe. Additionally, we have a video with us that will undoubtedly suffice if you still require proof. A video of a 70-year-old guy shooting a basketball from the street has therefore become an internet sensation. You should absolutely check it out. It was posted by athlete Luc A Menard on Instagram.

Luc A Menard posted the now-viral video to his Instagram profile called Beautiful Souls in NYC. A 70-year-old man called George Papoutsis asked bystanders to pass him the ball that was laying on the sidewalk at the beginning of the video. Soon after, Luc A Menard approached and impressively passed the ball to George while juggling it with his legs, George jumped up right away and neatly made a shot from the street. Luc cheered enthusiastically as the ball went into the basket.

George is a cabbie in New York, according to the post’s caption.

Watch the video below:

With over 19 million views, the video went insanely viral online. Netizens expressed their admiration in the comments area after being extremely amazed.

