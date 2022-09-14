Man imprisoned in Saudi Arabia for offering Umrah for the late Queen Elizabeth

A Yemeni man visited Makkah in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Saudi police detained the man after his video went viral online.

Muslims are not allowed to carry out pilgrimages for non-Muslims.

Riyadh- Saudi police detained a Yemeni man on Monday when he was making the Islamic pilgrimage to Makkah in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away last week after 70 years of rule.

After the man’s viral video caused uproar online, Saudi police reacted. The visit was in honor of the late British monarch, and the man tweeted a video of himself at the holiest location in Islam.

A flag that reads, “Umrah for the soul of Queen Elizabeth II, we pray God to accept her in heaven and among the righteous,” can be seen being held up by him.

This Muslim man claims he has done ‘Umrah’ for the recently deceased British Queen Elizabeth II. It is being reported that he was arrested and is being questioned by Saudi police. pic.twitter.com/YPl3RsxMqN — 5Pillars (@5Pillarsuk) September 13, 2022

Numerous social media users demanded his arrest after the video went viral since Muslims are not allowed to carry out pilgrimages for non-Muslims who have passed away according to Islamic law.

The man’s “unIslamic deed” was also condemned by some scholars, while others noted that while offering prayers for non-Muslims is permitted, they oppose to dedicating pilgrimages to unbelievers.

At the age of 96, Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Charles, her son, is now king and will take the throne as King Charles III.

