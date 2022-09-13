Record is set when 127 dogs attend open-air showing of 101 Dalmatians.

Rachel Marie beat the previous mark.

At a showing of the film 101 Dalmatians in England, a Guinness World Record was broken. When 127 dogs showed up for this floof-filled occasion. A 23-year-old lady organized it at Worcester’s Perdiswell Leisure Center. Owner of a dog boarding facility, Rachel Marie.

Marie beat the previous mark when 127 canines and their owners attended. She had intended to bring 200 dogs to the movie, however this happened. Prior to this, 120 dogs attended a screening of The Secret Life of Pets 2 in Brazil in 2019. The previous record for the most dogs at an outdoor movie theatre is no longer valid.

A story from Wales Online quoted Rachel Marie as saying, “A lot of clients didn’t come due to the passing of the Queen. But the Queen obviously loved her dogs and that’s why I still wanted the event to go ahead. I’m sure the number would have been a lot higher but I couldn’t delay it anymore and the important thing is that we broke the record.”

People may come on their own, but they had to register their dogs with the on-site vet to make sure they were at least a year old.

