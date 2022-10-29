Baby langur bonds with parents: Inspiring video

A beautiful video of a newborn langur has become a source of enjoyment for many on Facebook. The gorgeous video, posted by Saint Louis Zoo on their official page, shows the baby langur with her mother and father.

“It’s no trick! Just in time for Halloween, we share with you the newest and cutest li’l pumpkin-haired baby, Rhubarb!” the zoo stated. They expanded on the newborn animal and her family in the following lines.

“The 1-month-old female Francois’ langur was born on September 30 to mom Dolly and dad Deshi in Primate Canopy Trails at the Saint Louis Zoo. Rhubarb is the first Francois’ langur ever born at the Saint Louis Zoo and an important birth for this endangered species. Mom Dolly is 16 years old, and Rhubarb is her first baby. Dolly and Rhubarb have a strong bond, and Dolly is dedicated to caring for her daughter. The langur family are bonding in a private area of the habitat and may not be on view,” they stated.

“Rhubarb’s birth is part of the Francois’ Langur Species Survival Plan of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, a programme responsible for maintaining a genetically healthy population of Francois’ langurs in North American zoos.” It is a fantastic feat for both this species and the Zoo!” the zoo added before concluding the post.

The video shows the baby animal interacting with her mother and father in the zoo enclosure. Check out the video below.

The video was uploaded approximately 15 hours ago. The video has received over 45,000 likes and counting since it was shared. The post has also received approximately 2,800 likes. People left a variety of remarks in response to the video.

“Precious! Will the baby’s fur turn dark like mom and dad’s? Or is she always going to be orange?,” enquired a Facebook user. The zoo responded, “Hi Rachel! After about six months, she will lose her orange coat and her hair will turn black– just like mom and dad.”

