Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Dog’s Sweet Birthday Dance

Dog’s Sweet Birthday Dance

Articles
Advertisement
Dog’s Sweet Birthday Dance

A cute video of a dog enjoying and sharing a special moment with its owners as they celebrate its birthday has gone viral on the Internet.

Advertisement
  • A cute video of a dog enjoying and sharing a special moment.
  • The video shows a Golden Retriever sitting at the table and waving happy birthday.
  • A dog’s birthday cake is also seen on the table.
Advertisement

Birthdays are anticipated by all of us, from a delicious cake to a tonne of wishes and presents. It appears that it still applies to dogs today. A cute video of a dog enjoying and sharing a special moment with its owners as they celebrate its birthday has gone viral on the Internet.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, shows a Golden Retriever sitting at the table and waving happy birthday while its head and paws move in celebration. The dog gets a hug and is able to take pleasure in the festivities. A dog’s birthday cake is also seen on the table.

Advertisement

The video garnered more than 3 million views on Twitter and elicited numerous reactions. “He is so happy he seems to understand that the party is for him,” wrote a user.

Another reacted, “And this is why dogs are the best”.

Advertisement

Also Read

Priyanka Chopra wrote the cutest birthday note to her dog Diana
Priyanka Chopra wrote the cutest birthday note to her dog Diana

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most well-liked stars in the business....

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Trending News, Viral News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Brain teasers are exactly what you need to brighten your day today!
Brain teasers are exactly what you need to brighten your day today!
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden snow leopard in 9 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden snow leopard in 9 seconds
Viral Video: Groom sings Chand Sifarish for his bride
Viral Video: Groom sings Chand Sifarish for his bride
Netizens love the 7-year-old boy making jalebis in viral video
Netizens love the 7-year-old boy making jalebis in viral video
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden polar bear?
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden polar bear?
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden butterfly within 12 seconds
Optical Illusion: Find the hidden butterfly within 12 seconds
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story