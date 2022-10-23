Dog’s Sweet Birthday Dance

A cute video of a dog enjoying and sharing a special moment with its owners as they celebrate its birthday has gone viral on the Internet.

Birthdays are anticipated by all of us, from a delicious cake to a tonne of wishes and presents. It appears that it still applies to dogs today. A cute video of a dog enjoying and sharing a special moment with its owners as they celebrate its birthday has gone viral on the Internet.

The video, which was posted on Twitter, shows a Golden Retriever sitting at the table and waving happy birthday while its head and paws move in celebration. The dog gets a hug and is able to take pleasure in the festivities. A dog’s birthday cake is also seen on the table.

The video garnered more than 3 million views on Twitter and elicited numerous reactions. “He is so happy he seems to understand that the party is for him,” wrote a user.

Another reacted, “And this is why dogs are the best”.

