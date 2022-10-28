I’m the maid of honour at a wedding, yet I’m banned from photos

A woman is wondering whether she will attend her closest friend’s wedding after being barred from appearing in any of the images owing to her pregnancy. The unnamed woman explained on Reddit that she was supposed to be her closest friend’s Maid of Honor at the wedding in February of next year, but she is now unsure if she will attend at all.

“I found out I was pregnant at the beginning of October and am due toward the end of June.,” the woman, who requested anonymity, explained.

“This is my first baby and I have struggled heavily with fertility issues so this is a literal miracle baby. My husband and I had literally just given up hope in trying for a little while this past summer.”

She went on to state that even though she would be severely pregnant by the wedding, she is eager to be the Maid of Honor for her buddy.

She stated: “I told my best friend last week and she seemed… upset.”

“She wasn’t too happy that I was pregnant and her first question is if I would fit in my bridesmaid dress.”

“The dress is extremely flowy and I told her that I should be just fine, and if not I’ll cover the cost of any alternations/buying another dress (I bought my dress in the first place anyways). Like literally her first question, not even congratulations.”

However, during a recent phone discussion between the two, the bride-to-be disclosed the difficult decision she felt she had to make.

The woman elaborated, “Today she called and told me she had a “hard decision” to make but she’s been thinking about it and while she would like to keep me, Maid of Honour, she doesn’t want me in her pictures.”

“She said that my bump would be too distracting, she didn’t want her pictures to turn into a “maternity photoshoot” and that she just didn’t feel comfortable with it.”

“She was debating if she still wanted me to give a speech.”

The bride-to-be still wanted her help organising the wedding and paying for some of the hen party expenses; she simply didn’t want her in the photos.

