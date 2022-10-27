Internet goes crazy as Kesariya fits well on Amitabh’s Shava Shava

The Instagram video’s description stated, “Shivaaa Guru Ji Shaktiyon Ka Galat Istemal Kar Rahe Hai.”

The video, which was made by Dipraj Jadhav, features images of the Shava Shava song by Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan.

With Kesariya playing in the backdrop.

Since it was released, the song Kesariya by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor from Ayan Mukherjee’s monumental work Brahmastra has generated significant buzz. The lyrics of the song, as well as its many different performances and unexpected crossovers, caused a stir among internet users. A new crossover of the song with Say ‘Shava Shava’ starring Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Ruk Khan is currently trending on social media. Fans are going crazy about how well-timed Kesariya is with the song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. For those who don’t know, Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan shake a leg in the song, with Jaya Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee providing strong backing.

The Instagram video's description stated, "Shivaaa Guru Ji Shaktiyon Ka Galat Istemal Kar Rahe Hai." The video, which was made by Dipraj Jadhav, features images of the Shava Shava song by Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan while Kesariya plays in the backdrop. The video is too fantastic to miss out on, and the background music and graphics work flawlessly together.

View the video here:

Since being posted on October 13, the video has received over 4.7 lakh views and over 62,100 likes. Additionally, the share has drawn a number of comments.

Someone said, “Nobody nobody nobody does it better.” Another person commented, “Syncing better than the previous one.” One more said, “Kesariya tera SHAVA SHAVA.” Another said, “This dance goes with any song you can think of.”